Even TRUMP Thinks Netanyahu Went Too Far?

Tim, JVL and Sam discuss Bill Pulte’s jaw-dropping appointment as Acting Director of National Intelligence and the Trump administration backing off of its weaponization slush fund (for now). Then, JVL puts Tim in the hot seat about election denier Tina Peters’ release from prison.



Plus: A bit of schadenfreude over the meltdown at 60 Minutes, the gang discusses the California and Iowa primaries, and Trump reportedly losing it at Bibi Netanyahu over Lebanon.



Read JVL’s Triad, here.

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