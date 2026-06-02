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Even TRUMP Thinks Netanyahu Went Too Far?

Sam sits in for Sarah on The Next Level
Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller, Jonathan V. Last, and Sam Stein
Jun 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim, JVL and Sam discuss Bill Pulte’s jaw-dropping appointment as Acting Director of National Intelligence and the Trump administration backing off of its weaponization slush fund (for now). Then, JVL puts Tim in the hot seat about election denier Tina Peters’ release from prison.

Plus: A bit of schadenfreude over the meltdown at 60 Minutes, the gang discusses the California and Iowa primaries, and Trump reportedly losing it at Bibi Netanyahu over Lebanon.

Read JVL’s Triad, here.

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