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JD Vance Called His OWN Iran Policy “Complete Idiocy”

Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
Jun 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim is sick, but he’s strapping on his football helmet. Tim, Sarah, and JVL cover:

  • The mysterious 79 year-old receiving non-public weight loss drugs (and if not Trump, who?)

  • The latest revelations from Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman’s new book.

  • Tucker Carlson supposedly leaving the Republican Party...or is it all a long game to help JD Vance?

  • The Trump administration’s ongoing capitulation to Iran...and even JD Vance used to think it was stupid!

  • The latest National Mall reflecting pool drama.

  • How Pete Buttigieg got ‘radicalized’ by his time in the Biden administration...and Tim’s warning for Democrats.

  • FINALLY: The Washington Post’s monster feature on the cult leader who’s been coaching Tulsi Gabbard through her political career.

Get your tickets to Sarah's How to Eat an Elephant book tour in September!

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