Even Marjorie Taylor Greene Doesn’t Buy the McConnell Story

Tim, Sarah, and Sam Stein (filling in for JVL) take on the political stories dominating the headlines:



— Mitch McConnell is alive and taking calls (maybe, probably?)—despite Laura Loomer’s reports to the contrary.

— Platnerdämmerung; the enormous irresponsibility of the Platner candidacy will have real consequences for his movement and for the country; and the messy road ahead in Maine (even if Platner does the right thing and drops out.)

— In the wake of the Platner debacle, irony is dead as Trump defenders trip over themselves to claim the moral high ground. Case in point: Kevin McCarthy.

— Mallory McMorrow’s failed Michigan Senate campaign exemplifies the challenges of splitting the difference between the moderate and progressive factions of the Democratic Party.

— Plus, the USMNT’s embarrassing loss to the waffle-eating Belgians in the World Cup Round of 16.

Leave a comment

Get your tickets to Sarah's How to Eat an Elephant book tour in September!

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Click the learn about setting up this show, ad-free, on your podcast player of choice. Or watch in the new Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.