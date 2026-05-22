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Trump Could Tarnish the GOP for YEARS to Come

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Sam Stein
May 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Sam Stein debate whether Democrats should just “let Trump cook” as his approval numbers crater, Republicans start breaking ranks, and the MAGA coalition begins to fracture. Plus: Rubio takes heat over Iran, the gang ranks Trump’s worst cabinet members, and they roast Trump’s gaudy gold makeover of Washington.

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