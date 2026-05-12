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Should the Next Democrat Punish Red States? JVL Says... Maybe

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
May 12, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL, Sarah Longwell, and Tim Miller discuss the Virginia redistricting ruling, what it means for elections this November, and whether Democrats need to start playing as dirty as their opponents. Plus: the Iran war is a strategic catastrophe that most Americans don't understand yet, and what Bob Kagan—the man who cheered on every Middle East intervention—now thinks about where this is all heading. And Marjorie Taylor Greene has moved to Costa Rica. Seriously.

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