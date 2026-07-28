The WHCD Walked Straight Into Trump’s Trap
Sarah, JVL, and Catherine Rampell discuss:
Sarah, JVL, and Catherine Rampell discuss:
- Mitch McConnell's SECOND proof of life photo, and what's really going on with him.
- The White House Correspondents' Dinner do-over, Trump's comments about Kaitlan Collins, why anyone goes to it anymore, and how the whole thing seems to be playing into Trump's hands.
- The drama inside the Democratic National Committee, and how (and whether) having a strong national party committee matters anymore.
- The proposed new primary calendar for the 2028 Democratic primaries.
- The final stretch of the Michigan Senate primary.
Get your tickets to Sarah's How to Eat an Elephant book tour in September!
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