Trump Will Put a Psycho on the Court—If He Gets a Chance

Sarah, Tim, and Andrew Egger (filling in for JVL) discuss:
-The Supreme Court's ruling upholding birthright citizenship.
-NPR's retracted report that Justice Alito was retiring.
-The DSA-aligned Democratic candidates winning primaries in New York City, and whether Democrats are headed for a giant fight over socialism in 2027.
-Rep. Tom Kean's return to Congress after his depression diagnosis.
-The gang pops off on the gut-wrenching story of the false CPS report against Pete Buttigieg
-Fresh polling in the Maine and Texas Senate races.
Get your tickets to Sarah's How to Eat an Elephant book tour in September!
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