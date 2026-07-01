Trump Will Put a Psycho on the Court—If He Gets a Chance

Sarah, Tim, and Andrew Egger (filling in for JVL) discuss:



-The Supreme Court's ruling upholding birthright citizenship.

-NPR's retracted report that Justice Alito was retiring.

-The DSA-aligned Democratic candidates winning primaries in New York City, and whether Democrats are headed for a giant fight over socialism in 2027.

-Rep. Tom Kean's return to Congress after his depression diagnosis.

-The gang pops off on the gut-wrenching story of the false CPS report against Pete Buttigieg

-Fresh polling in the Maine and Texas Senate races.

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