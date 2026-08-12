Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview
The Next Level

MAGA Has Found Its New Favorite Culture War | The Next Level

Tim, Sarah, and JVL are BACK TOGETHER after a month apart.

Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
∙ Paid
102

Tim, Sarah, and JVL are BACK TOGETHER after a month apart. They discuss:

-Bill Cassidy’s pathetic, weepy floor speech before casting the deciding vote to confirm Todd Blanche as Attorney General.
-What Tucker Carlson is up to these days…from interviewing Hunter Biden, to a monologue that sounds a LOT like the prelude to a presidential campaign.
-DSA-aligned Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, and the stakes of experimenting with a DSA-aligned candidate in a swing state like Wisconsin.
-Democrats like AOC saying that ‘Woke 1 was crazy,’ and how much of an ‘apology’ Democrats owe for ‘Woke 1.’
-Sarah is raring to talk about the WNBA and its growing role in America’s culture wars.

Read JVL’s criminally neglected Triad newsletter:

The Triad

Trump’s America Is Really Hulk Hogan’s America

Jonathan V. Last
·
Aug 11
Trump’s America Is Really Hulk Hogan’s America

1. Hogan’s Funhouse

Read full story

Leave a comment

Get your tickets to Sarah's How to Eat an Elephant book tour in September!

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Click the learn about setting up this show, ad-free, on your podcast player of choice. Or watch in the new Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.

Join Bulwark+ to unlock the rest

Become a paying member of The Bulwark to get access to this post and other subscriber-only content. A subscription gets you:

  • Unlimited access to articles and newsletters including The Triad by JVL and Receipts by Catherine Rampell.
  • Ad-free editions of our shows (with transcripts) and member-only shows like The Secret Podcast.
  • Plus community chats and commenting features. Your support helps keep our work sustainable and available to those who cannot afford a membership. Cancel anytime.
Join