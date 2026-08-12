MAGA Has Found Its New Favorite Culture War | The Next Level

Tim, Sarah, and JVL are BACK TOGETHER after a month apart. They discuss:



-Bill Cassidy’s pathetic, weepy floor speech before casting the deciding vote to confirm Todd Blanche as Attorney General.

-What Tucker Carlson is up to these days…from interviewing Hunter Biden, to a monologue that sounds a LOT like the prelude to a presidential campaign.

-DSA-aligned Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, and the stakes of experimenting with a DSA-aligned candidate in a swing state like Wisconsin.

-Democrats like AOC saying that ‘Woke 1 was crazy,’ and how much of an ‘apology’ Democrats owe for ‘Woke 1.’

-Sarah is raring to talk about the WNBA and its growing role in America’s culture wars.

Read JVL’s criminally neglected Triad newsletter:

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