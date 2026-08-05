The Next Level: LIVE Election Night Coverage
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Sarah’s on vacation, so Sam, Tim, and JVL discuss:
-Live results from the (unexpectedly close) Michigan Senate primary, and discuss what an Abdul El-Sayed or Haley Stevens win would mean for November.
-The horrifying child abuse allegations against Rep. Max Miller, and his disastrous CNN interview.
-Trump’s anger at Jeanine Pirro after she dropped vandalism charges related to the reflecting pool.
-Todd Blanche advancing out of the Senate Judiciary Committee
-Finally, they discuss JVL’s triad about democratic socialists (meh) versus social democrats (better), and how Democrats can stop letting Republicans set the narrative of this election.
Join Bulwark+ to unlock the rest
Become a paying member of The Bulwark to get access to this post and other subscriber-only content. A subscription gets you:
- Unlimited access to articles and newsletters including The Triad by JVL and Receipts by Catherine Rampell.
- Ad-free editions of our shows (with transcripts) and member-only shows like The Secret Podcast.
- Plus community chats and commenting features. Your support helps keep our work sustainable and available to those who cannot afford a membership. Cancel anytime.