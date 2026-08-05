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The Next Level

The Next Level: LIVE Election Night Coverage

A recording from The Bulwark’s live video

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last, Sam Stein, and Tim Miller
∙ Paid
9

Sarah’s on vacation, so Sam, Tim, and JVL discuss:
-Live results from the (unexpectedly close) Michigan Senate primary, and discuss what an Abdul El-Sayed or Haley Stevens win would mean for November.
-The horrifying child abuse allegations against Rep. Max Miller, and his disastrous CNN interview.
-Trump’s anger at Jeanine Pirro after she dropped vandalism charges related to the reflecting pool.
-Todd Blanche advancing out of the Senate Judiciary Committee
-Finally, they discuss JVL’s triad about democratic socialists (meh) versus social democrats (better), and how Democrats can stop letting Republicans set the narrative of this election.

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