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BREAKING: CBS Fires Scott Pelley from 60 Minutes (w/ Max Tani)

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jun 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Semafor's Max Tani go live to react to CBS firing Scott Pelley from 60 Minutes. Pelley's firing comes after he tore into Bari Weiss and 60 Minutes' new executive producer Nick Bilton, accusing Weiss of "murdering" the venerated newsmagazine.

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