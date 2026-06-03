Sam Stein and Semafor's Max Tani go live to react to CBS firing Scott Pelley from 60 Minutes. Pelley's firing comes after he tore into Bari Weiss and 60 Minutes' new executive producer Nick Bilton, accusing Weiss of "murdering" the venerated newsmagazine.
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BREAKING: CBS Fires Scott Pelley from 60 Minutes (w/ Max Tani)
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jun 03, 2026
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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