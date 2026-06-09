Jason Calacanis: The Silicon Valley Vibes Are Still Pro-Trump

Trump's approval rating may be near record lows, but tech tycoons and powerhouse CEOs are still all-in with bending the knee to Trump and bearing him gifts. If he turned America into an oligarchy, they'd be OK with that too. Anything to gut regulations and keep their taxes low—even if regular Americans might soon be looking for a pitchfork. Jason tries to explain the view from the tech world to the rest of us. Plus, AI job displacement, Elon's IPO grift, and a counterfactual had Kamala been president.
Jason Calacanis joins Tim Miller
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