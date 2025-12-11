A woman pleads with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers not to detain her because she has a 15-year-old son at home, as she leaves her scheduled court appearance at federal immigration court on June 4, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

ABSORBING THE NEWS ABOUT THE BRUTAL treatment of detainees, to say nothing of the outright murder of “suspected” drug runners in the Caribbean, I think back to a conversation I had in February of this year. My interlocutor was a Trump voter who had just had a friendly encounter with an African immigrant striver; the kind who came from poverty and had started a successful business here. I recall saying “I hope he has his documents in order.” The Trump voter scoffed: “They’re not going after people like him. They’re only going after the criminals.”

Eleven months later, that naïve faith has been smashed. Not his—mine. I have no idea how that person feels about the Trump administration now, but when I advised in February that they were going to cast a wide net for deportations, I had no idea how bad it would be. This is not just a matter of aggressive deportation. The things that are being done by our government to our fellow human beings are monstrous.

The testimony of the Venezuelans who were deported to CECOT prison in El Salvador is harrowing. Snatched from workplaces or homes on mere suspicion of being criminals—supposedly members of the Tren de Aragua gang—252 men were bundled onto planes and flown to a prison known for torture. There, courtesy of a heinous bargain between Trump and Nayib Bukele, the dictator of El Salvador, they were “trampled, kicked . . . forced to kneel for hours,” as well as waterboarded, forced to sleep on mesh metal bunks, shot with rubber bullets, forced into stress positions (including the “crane” in which their wrists were handcuffed behind their backs and then lifted to put pressure on the shoulders and back), and sexually assaulted. At least one attempted suicide. Their accounts are available now only because El Salvador arranged a prisoner exchange with Venezuela in July.

Copious reporting has since demonstrated that only a fraction of those deported had criminal records in the United States and most of those were for relatively minor offenses like shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, or traffic violations. Only 6 of the 252 had convictions for violent crimes. The majority had no contact with the criminal justice system at all. It’s a particular irony that while the Trump administration has asserted that these Venezuelans were gang members working in tandem with the Maduro regime, a Human Rights Watch report found that at least 62 of them had fled Venezuela and applied for asylum in the United States because they were opponents of the Maduro regime.

But even if they had all been criminals instead of Uber drivers and makeup artists, deportation to an outlaw nation’s gulag would still have been a grotesque violation of their human rights and utterly shameful for a nation that prides itself on the rule of law, to say nothing of simple morality.

Again and again, Trump administration goons have insisted that they are deporting only the “worst of the worst . . . rapists, savages, monsters.” They have even—and this is one of the most vile aspects of this government—encouraged their base to revel in the misery of their victims by releasing videos lovingly dwelling on images of people being bound and frog-marched toward the planes. The videos are titled “ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight.”

If their intended audience experienced a tingle of pleasure, they might want to fact check the administration’s claims. A Cato Institute report based on leaked ICE information showed that 73 percent of deportees had no criminal convictions and only 5 percent had a conviction for a violent crime.

Better yet, those enjoying what they imagine is righteous pleasure at the abuse of the “worst of the worst” might want to consider the testimony of Physicians for Human Rights or the Women’s Refugee Commission, both of which have reported on the treatment of a group that the Trump administration apparently considers a dire threat: pregnant, nursing, and postpartum women.

Melanie Nezer, vice president for advocacy and external relations at the Women’s Refugee Commission, described the conditions that hundreds of these women are facing in U.S. detention centers. Pregnant women and nursing mothers are grabbed from their cars or workplaces by masked agents, hustled into buses or cars and whisked to overcrowded centers. In one Louisiana facility, according to a Senate report, at least fourteen pregnant women were visible during the staff’s visit. A woman who was four months pregnant and experiencing bleeding had not been seen by a doctor for months. Another had a miscarriage and was deported while still bleeding.

Nezer described pregnant women being forced into overcrowded detention facilities with inadequate sanitary facilities, only frozen burritos or potato chips to eat, lack of clean drinking water (except by purchase), and no medical care or medicines. Some pregnant women were sleeping on concrete floors. The WRC spoke to mothers who had been deported to Honduras. Several nursing mothers had seen their milk dry up due to poor nutrition while they were held in detention in the United States. A woman who was four months pregnant was denied medication for gestational diabetes.

Among these dangerous criminals that the Trump administration is devoting huge resources to detaining and deporting were a mother arrested as she was on her way to pick up her special-needs child from school, a mother separated from her two-month-old baby, the mother of a 5-year-old whose husband is a U.S. citizen, and hundreds of others (though exact numbers are impossible to obtain due to government non-cooperation). Among those Nezer interviewed in Honduras were housecleaners, restaurant workers, and stay-at-home moms. All of them were working, and quite a few had open asylum cases pending. Many were frantic about the children they’d been forced to leave behind in the United States. While they had phones with them, many did not have chargers and had no way of contacting their families, far less lawyers. As Nezer told me:

Before this year, detaining pregnant women was the rare exception, and there were safeguards. Now it happens all the time and conditions are beyond inhumane. Everyone knows how important medical care and nutrition are to healthy pregnancies, not to mention avoiding stress. The fact that in our country today so many women are denied these most basic rights, for no good reason, is something we can’t look away from.

In the first Trump administration, the family separation policy became a scandal. Now, ICE and border patrol agents are routinely separating parents from children, even to the point of ripping nursing infants from their mothers.

Do you feel safer now? I feel deeply ashamed.

