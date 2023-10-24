Recently in The Bulwark:

(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photos: GettyImages)

JIM JORDAN’S DEFEAT IS THE FIRST REAL SIGN we’ve had of Donald Trump’s weakness. And it’s not clear that anyone realizes this fact. Go back to 2016: As Trump steamrolled through the primaries, elected Republicans’ fear of retribution against those opposing him took on a mythical air. Somewhere along the path of vanquishing Low-Energy Jeb, Little Marco, and Lyin’ Ted, Trump’s inevitability as the future of Republicanism became invincibility against Republican resistance.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

THE CANDIDACY OF SENATOR TIM SCOTT, a great guy, was never a great idea. GOP primary voters never wanted a happy warrior, and but for a small surge this summer Scott’s polling stinks, his debate performances were terrible, and his momentum has disappeared. What’s worse is that the beloved and earnest man of faith has sullied himself in the process. More than two months before the voting begins, he has racked up enough Awful Campaign Moments to make him cringe for the rest of his life—gratuitously blaming President Joe Biden for Hamas’s slaughter in Israel in a desperate attempt at a campaign reboot, watching his friends tell the press they don’t know anything about some nice Christian lady he insists is his girlfriend, and attacking Nikki Haley at the second debate over the cost of office drapes.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Tuesday… And congrats Speaker Designate Tom Emmer? We are still Speaker-less, with Emmer dropping out and nobody from the Alliance of Magicians making it. We’re doing it all over again.

Game 7…. While Texas punched its card last night, tonight, all I have to say is “Go Phillies.” The DBacks have had more fight in them than I gave them credit for. Programming Reminder: Due to travel, tomorrow’s Overtime will be shorter than usual. And there is no TNB due to the Big Easy event.

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵 R.E.M. - Half A World Away

Meanwhile, in Virginia… The state GOP is literally mailing voters porn. (Not making this up.)

Apparently, there is crying in MAGA… As former Washington Examiner Beltway Confidential Blog contributor Jenna Ellis pleads guilty. (Those Fani Willis criticisms from the anti-anti-Trump right are aging poorly!)

Mark Meadows granted immunity… Which I am sure will elicit totally normal responses from Trump and the GOP.

A statement from the university… On current concerns.

Melissa DeRosa’s Revenge Campaign… With an eviscerating new book, Andrew Cuomo’s former lieutenant is settling scores and prepping a comeback.

It’s Not Like Republicans Were… Doing the “People’s Business” anyway, writes our friend Molly Jong-Fast.

NASA Is Struggling… to open its asteroid sample container.

A Record of Pure Predatory Sadism… “Officials in Israel screened footage of the Hamas attack for the press: “What we shared with you, you should know it,” one official said.”

As it turns out… The off-duty pilot who almost killed a plane full of people was on mushrooms.

Trump Is Actually Guilty… of the Kind of Bribery Republicans Imagine Biden Did.

Tom Segura… Pulls 7 Gs with the Blue Angels. (I wish I had called in some favors when my college buddy flew for them!)

