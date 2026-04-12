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Trump's Path of Destruction (w/ Mona Charen)

Eric S. Edelman's avatar
Mona Charen's avatar
Eric S. Edelman and Mona Charen
Apr 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Eric welcomes The Bulwark’s own Mona Charen back to the show to discuss the week’s developments. They cover the President’s meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the Vice President’s trip to Hungary before pivoting to Vance’s new diplomatic assignment to negotiate an end to the war with Iran. They assess the potential impact on Vance’s political aspirations and the splits in MAGA world over the war. They also discuss the role Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu played in persuading Trump to go to war and the catastrophic damage that Bibi has done to Israel’s support in the U.S. Finally, they examine the Trump administration’s hostility to Catholicism and rebuke recent comparisons between presidents Trump & Reagan.

Eric’s Latest in The Dispatch:

https://thedispatch.com/article/trump-threats-abandon-nato/

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Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

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