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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
3hEdited

"Over the past century, in many nations, fascist movements and authoritarian coups have sought justification in the need to save their respective countries from the Communists."

As an ever-learning citizen of the world, it is becoming clear to me that the "communist" label usually has nothing to do with Marx or economic systems. As Trump and others have made clear, it just means anyone in the anti-authoritarian population who believes power resides with the people - that is, the majority of the people themselves.

We are all "communists."

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Mike Lew's avatar
Mike Lew
3h

The President is right, the House's resolution DOES weaken his bargaining position with Iran. Shame he didn't consider this possibility BEFORE starting a war of choice without Congressional approval.

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