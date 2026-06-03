Luke Russert and Josh Turek: There Is a Vast Rightwing Conspiracy

After "60 Minutes" veteran Scott Pelley was fired, he said that the new management at CBS News had instructed him to put false information in his political stories. Coupled with the decimation at The Washington Post, it feels like there is a vast rightwing conspiracy to take over the media. Plus, the much-promised ceasefire with Iran is nowhere in sight, Megyn Kelly feels duped by Trump, California's marquee races look like they'll be Dem v. MAGA, and Steve King gets revenge. Also, newly minted Democratic Senate nominee in Iowa, Josh Turek, talks about his prairie populism, how he'll win over Trump voters, the state's farmaggedon, and its growing cancer rate. And three NBA super-fans give their picks for the finals.

Josh Turek and Luke Russert join Tim Miller.



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