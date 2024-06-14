Donald Trump is worried about something. What if he does too well in his debate later this month against President Joe Biden? What if he beats him so badly that Democrats finally decide to take the president off the ticket?

Not to worry: Trump has a plan. “Maybe I’m better off losing the debate,” he told Real America’s Voice in an interview yesterday. “I’ll make sure he stays. I’ll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I’ll do something like that.” Happy Friday.

Former President Donald Trump meets with Republican Senators at the National Republican Senatorial Committee building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Thursday, June 13, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump at the Capitol

Yesterday, Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill for the first time since being president. The criminal returned to the scene of the culminating crime of his presidency.

And he returned in triumph, enjoying the spectacle as House and Senate Republicans “bowed and prayed to the neon god they made.” ​

The scene was appalling. The capitulation to Trump by Mitch McConnell, and the adoration of Trump by all those other Republican members of Congress, was contemptible. What has happened to any sense of Republican self-respect?

The scene was also ridiculous. Trump reportedly made his usual quota of bizarre statements. His narcissism was on full display. But the Republican elected officials bent the knee. What has happened to any sense of Republican seriousness?

Moral indignation and intellectual despondency are both justified reactions to this moment of Trumpian triumph. But there’s of course another justified reaction: Alarm.

Because what happened yesterday could have some real effect.

Say you’re a Republican business type. You never liked Trump, but you went along in 2016. You hung in there in 2020. But you were shaken by January 6th.

You spent the next three years hoping the party would move beyond Trump—though you continued to support congressional Republicans as a check on the excesses of the Biden administration and the Democrats. You hoped one of the other Republican candidates would take off in 2023. You voted for Nikki Haley in the primary in 2024. You watched Mike Pence, his former vice president, say he wouldn’t vote for Trump.

So you told yourself—and of course you told your wife@—that you just might not be able to vote for Trump in November.

But now Nikki says he’s okay. Now Mitch has welcomed his back.

So now you tell yourself: Hey, if they’re okay with him, I’m okay with him. If they can live with this, I can live with this. Trump’s not gonna be too crazy. He’s going to govern as a normal Republican. Yes, he’’ll say some ridiculous things—but it won’t really be too bad. In fact, he’ll do some good. I’m comfortable voting for him again. And I think I can get my better half to go along too.

So yesterday marked the culmination of the “normie” Republican’s progress, from “Never Again Trump” in 2021, to “I’d Prefer Not Trump” in 2022 and 2023, to “I’m OK with Trump and I’m Writing a Check” in 2024.

I don’t want to overstate how many votes we’re talking about here. But making it harder to persuade some Republicans to join the “can’t support Trump” camp of Mike Pence and Paul Ryan—let alone to sign up in the “need to vote against Trump” brigade of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger–is not nothing. The permission structure grows ever stronger for the return home of more normie Republicans.

And if they all return home, Donald Trump won’t just be visiting Capitol Hill every now and then. He’ll be moving back into the White House on January 20, 2025.

—William Kristol

