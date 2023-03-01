The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trumpy With A Chance Of Meatball Ron (VIDEO)

Tim Miller
and
Sarah Longwell
Mar 01, 2023
Tim shares his experience following Ron DeSantis throughout Florida. Plus, is the crime wave to blame for Lori Lightfoot getting the ax in Chicago? And will Tennessee's drag ban hold up against the First Amendment?

