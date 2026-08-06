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Shannon's avatar
Shannon
1d

Stop saying this out loud!! I will yeet myself into traffic if after a decade of dumps voice being everywhere I have to hear tuckers condescending tone. I can not LOATHE these people more.

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Kotzsu's avatar
Kotzsu
21h

>>"Idiosyncratic conservative writer Rod Dreher, who recently announced a falling-out with Carlson over Carlson’s refusal to take seriously a potential case of demonic possession..."

The tempo and wit of Will's writing - chef's kiss.

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