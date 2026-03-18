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The Blockhead Chronicles's avatar
The Blockhead Chronicles
1m

If Trump had been part of the UK Conservative Party in the late ‘20s and early ‘30s, during Churchill’s wilderness years, he would have said “I don’t know the guy.”

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CLR's avatar
CLR
just now

"If only Trump had read this paragraph before launching his hubristic war."

If only trump could read. As we know, he even has difficulty with the teleprompter. Even if he could read, he wouldn't understand. Even if he understood, as is increasingly evident, he wouldn't remember. Even if he remembered, there is little reason to think that it would shape his actions. Those all emanate from his (ample) gut.

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