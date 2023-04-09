Frank Bruni, veteran opinion writer for The New York Times, joins Tim and JVL on this week's Sunday show to talk Trumps indictment, his esteemed career, which includes covering the President George W. Bush's administration, the future of journalism, modern day challenges to free speech, and much more!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Unacknowledged Bubble Baths (w/ Frank Bruni) [VIDEO]
Live recording.
Apr 09, 2023
∙ Paid
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.