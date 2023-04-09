The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Unacknowledged Bubble Baths (w/ Frank Bruni) [VIDEO]

Live recording.
Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 09, 2023
∙ Paid
Share

Frank Bruni, veteran opinion writer for The New York Times, joins Tim and JVL on this week's Sunday show to talk Trumps indictment, his esteemed career, which includes covering the President George W. Bush's administration, the future of journalism, modern day challenges to free speech, and much more!

