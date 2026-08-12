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Eva Seifert's avatar
Eva Seifert
9h

Children are going to die in record numbers. Those who survive will likely have life-long issues. Sixty years ago, my baby brother got whooping cough from my sister and me, who got it from summer camp. Two months old and he nearly died. It devastated my mother, and affected her for the rest of her life. Spoiled Americans have no idea what it's like to live in a world where their children die at early ages.

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mark edwards's avatar
mark edwards
9h

I wholeheartedly support somebody's rights to decide for themselves. But will these people accept responsibility when somebody else is injured due to their recklessness? And when they manage to self-incubate a new and improved measles strain which threatens the entire country, will they assume full responsibility? Oh I didn't think so.

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