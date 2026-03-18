The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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Mark's avatar
Mark
1h

"The brainworm may finally have turned."

Thank you; I needed that. This sort of thing is why I come here. :)

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BmG's avatar
BmG
1h

👏👏👏

Now do the rest of the freak show.

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