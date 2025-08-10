The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginny K's avatar
Ginny K
26m

My husband had stage 4 melanoma and was dying before our eyes. All surgeries and treatments had failed In 2018, he got into a stage 1 clinical trial. It was a personalized mRNA vaccine using his cancer cells. He is cured. Not in remission - cured. There is so much promise and hope being thrown out the window by these monsters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angela Teiken Heitzman's avatar
Angela Teiken Heitzman
32m

What can we do about this? Where can we place the pressure?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture