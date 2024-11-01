Vin Gupta Takes On RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Nightmare Scenario

Dr. Vin Gupta joins Sam Stein to discuss the risks of Robert F. Kennedy Jr taking over the health departments, including HHS, CDC, NIH and USDA that Donald Trump "promised" in a second presidency. They take on the misinformation surrounding vaccines, the dangers of cherry-picking data, and the potentially catastrophic public health consequences of RFK Jr. in a Trump administration position.

