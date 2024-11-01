Playback speed
Vin Gupta Takes On RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Nightmare Scenario

Sam Stein
Nov 01, 2024
Dr. Vin Gupta joins Sam Stein to discuss the risks of Robert F. Kennedy Jr taking over the health departments, including HHS, CDC, NIH and USDA that Donald Trump "promised" in a second presidency. They take on the misinformation surrounding vaccines, the dangers of cherry-picking data, and the potentially catastrophic public health consequences of RFK Jr. in a Trump administration position.

Thursday Night Bulwark is now Bulwark+ Live—a place where we’ll post member livestreams, live event replays and other multi-media content produced by gang at The Bulwark.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to access the audio-only edition of this production. Add Bulwark+ Live to your podcast player of choice, here.

Appears in episode
Sam Stein
