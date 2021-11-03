🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

Elections are about learning lessons. Rarely is it the case that an issue is temporary, though that can indeed happen. What happened in Virginia was a little bit of both.

Republicans have elevated CRT to the forefront of nationalizing their message on schools (which they have long thought should be controlled at the state and local, except for No Child Left Behind), and then there was the McAuliffe gaffe and the alleged sexual assault in Loudoun county in a public school bathroom.

Here at The Bulwark, we’ve covered each of those things with a warning: Republicans are good at turning these things into weapons. Of course, like nearly all weapons, there’s a chance you can get killed—literally or politically—with your own weapon. Add to that, Terry McAuliffe’s gaffes, literally handing free points to Glenn Youngkin, and his botched attempts at damage control… And here we are.

I won’t even pretend to understand New Jersey. I’ll leave that to the Jersey natives here. But when your Senate Majority leader is losing to a guy who spent $200 on his campaign and made COVID/holocaust comparisons… You’re gonna have a bad night.

Republicans may later regret what they’ve done, but if last night is any indication, they are not likely to learn this lessons soon.

But the most important lesson is: new blood. Coming from Ohio, I saw it with the state’s democrats who ran Cuyahoga County Executive Ed FitzGerald… who spent (checks notes) three years with the FBI, and didn’t have a driver’s license for 10 years, but had a county government-provided car.

Sometimes you have to look at your bench and determine it’s not enough. And in the case of McAuliffe and Herring, perhaps they should have. Read my piece below for more.

Just a reminder: Since we had TNB on Tuesday, there won’t be one on Thursday.

Why would you want to live in the Middle Ages? As we hear news of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’s positive COVID status, and his bizarre comments about his vaccination status, I’m interested in this quote from his significant other, actress Shailene Woodley:

“I think everything about my lifestyle is fairly alternative. I gather my own spring water from mountains every month. I go to a farm to get my food. I make everything from my own toothpaste to my own body lotions and face oils,” she laughs at the long list. “I could go on for hours. I make my own medicines; I don’t get those from doctors. I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It’s an entire lifestyle. It’s appealing to my soul.”

Before I got married, I made my own beer as a hobby. It was fun for a few times, but it is a laborious hobby. Making your own toothpaste, body lotions, face oils, cheese? Yikes.

Perhaps the NFL should implement a vaccine double check. (YSWIDT?)

Where are the Dems headed? Good analysis here.

Your daily moment of Zen. This parody will have you rolling.

The importance of legislating or governing the right way. Cutting corners has consequences! From the Texas Tribune:

Charges have been dropped against 11 migrants arrested under Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative after the men told attorneys they were marched for about 20 minutes to a fenced ranch by law enforcement, then arrested for trespassing. Without video evidence or a written report of the August incident from U.S. Border Patrol, Val Verde County Attorney David Martinez dismissed the trespassing charges Monday after the men had spent nearly two months in state prison. The men had fled on foot after a highway traffic stop by Border Patrol agents, according to an arrest affidavit. The migrants later told attorneys that when found near the highway, officers made the migrants walk for about 20 minutes and climb, hands zip-tied, over a nearly 10-foot fence onto a ranch before they were arrested for trespassing by state troopers.

