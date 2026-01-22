The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leros's avatar
Leros
1h

Schumer is like the woman who goes on a date with the serial killer who has been paroled: "But he won't kill me! He's done with all that."

Reply
Share
2 replies
Gina Dalfonzo's avatar
Gina Dalfonzo
1h

A risk they'll be burned? More like a certainty.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture