THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S takeover of the Washington D.C. police department has left the capital city increasingly on edge, as confrontations between residents and masked law enforcement officials grow more common and aggressive. On Saturday morning, a group of officers with vests that said only police tased what appeared to be a deliveryman. The confrontation took place on 14th Street, one block from Le Diplomate, a popular brunch destination for Washington’s political elite. The officers refused to identify themselves. The incident was caught on video by a person who sent it to The Bulwark.

A separate angle was captured by a reporter for The Washington Post. The Metropolitan Police Department said the officers were not with the MPD.

If you have tips, insights or recordings of police activity in D.C. please feel free to submit them to our tips line: here.