Bill McCormick's avatar
Bill McCormick
2h

You miss one point. No one knows if it is cheaper. These companies are lighting money on fire for their janky shit. When the dust settles. Who is using this when generating an email costs 100 dollars. But the destruction by then may be unstoppable. It is so irresponsible to push this out in the manner it’s happening now. I work in tech and my C Suite is forcing this shit on us and threatening to fire people who don’t adopt….

Kass McGann
2hEdited

Two things:

1) The stock market lost its mind yesterday over some AI tech nonsense. So... all is not rosy among the AI-tech billionaires and their LLM utopia. I'd love to see a huge swath of them lose their shirts over their promises made of smoke.

2) I am in grad school studying Linguistics. My area of study is Language as a Cognitive Science. I tend to agree with Bender and Hanna. AI is not this amazing thing. It's database calls at super-high speeds and zeros and ones. No consciousness is emerging from this. It's math.

I see a definte trend among the tech bros who talk about AI as if it's a magic black box that no one really understands. No, bro. *You* don't understand it. But the people who programmed it do. You often see this kind of "It's-so-amazing-I-can't-even-explain-it-to-you" talk among people like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel who aren't in any way experts in the things their companies make. They didn't build it. But they're the Face Men. So they have to front and say it's AMAZING! And maybe it is amazing. But just because they don't understand it doesn't mean no one understands it. It's really tiring to hear them use overly-simplistic vocabulary to explain something they don't understand to an audience that they don't understand either.

In my world, nearly every time someone asks AI to do a job beyond crunching some data, it performs so badly that a bunch of no-nothing freshman could have done it cheaper and faster and more correctly. So there is that. My friend asks ChatGPT everything like it's her personal life coach. The handful of times I've tried to use it, it gave me an answer that was diametrically opposed to the correct answer, so I think it's not worth using. I'll look it up myself, thanks.

Yes. We can decide what AI is and what AI does.

But we might want to start thinking about Universal Basic Income unless we want more people living on the streets than paying their rent.

