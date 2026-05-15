The Bulwark

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Patrick's avatar
Patrick
22m

I’ve said this before but I think it bears repeating: The oligarch class that claims to love capitalism and pours hundreds of millions of dollars in donations to Republicans hate capitalism. What they want is something closer to the feudal system and are terrified of Democratic control of government because proper regulation and taxes would move the economy closer to capitalism than they are comfortable with.

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Kate's avatar
Kate
14m

I love you guys so much. When I despair, I come here. For the damn smart writing, the debate, the honesty, the humor and the decency. Thank you.

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