Discussion about this post

dcicero
3h

Re: Thomas Massie

I don't live in Kentucky, but I love this guy. Trump calls the guy with two degrees from MIT a moron at a prayer breakfast. He doesn't get all red-in-the-face. He thanks him for keeping him in his prayers.

Trump runs some ex-SEAL against him. Massie says "I vote with the President 91% of the time. The other 9%, when he's covering up for pedophiles, spending money we don't have and getting us involved in foreign wars, I don't." Let Mr. SEAL run out there and say he'll be 100% for Trump. Let's see how that works. Let's see how many Kentuckians want a guy who'll be all on board with that 9%.

I don't know if he'll win or not, but his seems to be the boldest way to take on Trump. Don't let him get away with the bullying. Call him out.

Some of this might be luck, but luck is good! The Epstein Files are a real thing and when Massie first started talking about them, they were kinda fringy. He got on the right issue at the right time and he deserves to benefit from it.

David Court
3hEdited

Someone needs to track down the front line spectator in the blue bathrobe and plush slippers who clearly came out in the cold (look at the clothing of the others in the crowd) to help document what the Felon's Storm Troopers were doing despite the words of the Border Czardine, Homan, that they would be withdrawn.

Perhaps "Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune" can help the search, because that woman deserves some kind of public recognition for her dedication to doing what is right, regardless of the potential personal discomfort. If you find her fast enough, try your best to get her up on stage one of the nights you guys are there.

