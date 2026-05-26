(The Bulwark / Photo from Getty Images)

WHEN HUNTER BIDEN DECIDED to sit down with Candace Owens, it was the melding of two of the internet’s main characters: an antisemitic conspiracy theorist and a presidential son with a long history of erractic behavior. True to form, the duo chopped it up about Epstein, Gaza, and (naturally, this being Owens) Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

For many, it was shocking to see the son of a Democratic president—and an erstwhile villain in the MAGA mythology—mixing it up with one of the right’s most cracked conspiracy theorists. But Biden’s decision to go on Owens’s show didn’t surprise me at all.

In fact, it was the latest example of a phenomenon I’ve been hearing in my focus groups lately. Owens is one of the break-out media stars of our era. Her influence is increasingly not confined to MAGA Republicans. In fact, over the last five years, few individuals come up more regularly than her as non-politicians who people see as a possible future president.

Yes, president.

“I think Candace Owens is great. I would vote for her in a minute,” said Mycal, a Biden-to-Trump voter from North Carolina, in a February 2025 focus group.

“If we would’ve swapped out Candace for Kamala, they would’ve had this in the bag,” said Daniela, a Biden-to-Trump voter from North Carolina, in the same session.

In January 2026, when we asked a group of Trump-voting Gen Z women who they would be excited to vote for in 2028, Kim from Virginia said: