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Oregon Larry's avatar
Oregon Larry
9m

Thank you for this superb essay and update for those of us not following events in Hungary daily. It warns us that, even with a super majority in 2029 or whenever, recovering our democracy here will not be easy or quick.

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Darin Rogers's avatar
Darin Rogers
1h

How dark does JD’s soul have to be to go campaign for orban? Personally I think he has near zero chance in 2028.

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