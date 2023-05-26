The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Jack Haynes's avatar
Jack Haynes
May 26, 2023

I'm wondering if I'm an outlier here. I have usually described myself as "left of left of center," and even this represented a serious move to the right as I aged from 1960s radicalism through just "Leftist" and "Liberal" to where I stand now. But I started reading Tom Nichols on that other platform and he was kind of a gateway drug, you know? And before I realized it I was reading Charlie Sykes (probably seeing him regularly on MSNBC made it safe) and then the Bulwark crew and I'm always the better for it. I actually pay money for it. I enjoy everyone's ideas and humor and humanity. You're not ogres, for chrissakes. I don't agree with everything you say, but I don't think any of it comes from less than genuine convictions or some dark night of the soul. And it makes me yearn for an opposition party consisting largely of folks like you, with whom my chosen political party could debate, and disagree, and then go for a stiff drink and start over again. But the opposition party today opposes everything decent, rational, compassionate, and fair. They're sliding toward authoritarianism like mud down a steep hillside in Malibu after a monsoon. I reveled in your post-Twitter-Cluster-Fuck-DeSantis-Rollout trolling. Great stuff! Way better than the weak tea served up by most of the Dems, who continue to hold their fire when the war's already in full swing.

Anyway, I feel as though I've found a real community of minds here on Substack, not always of one mind, thank god, but almost always thoughtful and worth my time. Wouldn't it be great if this comity could be elevated to RL?

Thanks. Keep on being committed to truth, democracy, and decency. And doing it with such aplomb.

5 replies
Kim M Murphy
May 26, 2023

I think “our son” is really “my husband” and “The Bulwark” is really “Susan from next door.”

1 reply
299 more comments...

