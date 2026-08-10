Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Sescleifer's avatar
Dan Sescleifer
2m

Not surprising. Finding ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory is a Democratic strong suit.

Reply
Share
Meghan R's avatar
Meghan R
3m

As a Wisconsin voter, it’s mind boggling that the Democrats let this race get to this point. I don’t see anyway Hong beats Tiffany, she makes Mandela Barnes look like a moderate and he way underperformed. I know several people who are to the left of me who are, at best shakey on voting her, which does not bode well to win a statewide race. She may be popular in Madison and parts of Milwaukee but she needs WAY more than that to win here. Saying there are too many old white people in a Culver’s or being the Holiday grinch is not going to get her there.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

Related articles

No posts