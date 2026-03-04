As you probably saw, we recently did two live shows in Minneapolis. We went there because we saw that an entire community was under attack by the Trump administration, and we wanted to stand with the people who were heroically fighting back.

What we saw was both the worst and the best of what our country has to offer.

All of the Minneapolis residents we spoke to had a story about ICE’s deliberate cruelty and malice: riding around in masks and unmarked vans, snatching up immigrants, deliberately provoking and brutalizing peaceful protesters, releasing people into the freezing cold in the dead of night. And, of course, the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

In response to all of this, the community mobilized to take care of one another. Everyone did their bit. Legal observers turned out. Citizens tracked ICE and literally blew the whistle to alert people of their presence. Neighbors helped protect children as they walked to school. Real-life guardian angels stood outside ICE detention facilities in sub-zero temperatures all night, ready to offer a coat and a warm ride to those whom agents shoved out into the cold.

It’s cliche to invoke Mr. Rogers’ “look for the helpers” line. But sometimes cliches capture the reality of what’s going on. In Minneapolis, we saw helpers—thousand of them—who refused to let their community be occupied and terrorized.

I want to tell you about one of those helpers in particular: Second Harvest Heartland.

We partnered with Second Harvest Heartland for both Bulwark live shows. It’s a Minnesota-based, hunger-relief organization that works with more than 1,000 food banks in the area. It provided more than 143 million meals to families last year. I can tell you from dealing with them firsthand, these are amazing people.

Share

Since the ICE occupation started, demand for their services has gone through the roof. Local families, terrified to walk out their doors, are sheltering in place and in need of food and other necessities. Those who can’t risk going to work are facing the possibility of not being able to support or feed their families. Second Harvest Heartland is stepping in to get them what they need.

All the profits from our live shows went directly to Second Harvest Heartland and its vital, lifesaving work. And now the numbers are in, and I can proudly say that you guys—this incredible Bulwark community—made a massive impact.

Between our two live shows, you all raised more than $60,000, which will feed more than 180,000 families in need.

That’s a real difference for this community. You guys made it happen.

Now here’s my ask: Help us keep the good going. Donate to Second Harvest Heartland right now, if you can. If you already have, consider donating again. All of your support will go directly to an organization that’s providing front-line support to some of our country’s most vulnerable families. I can’t think of anything more worthwhile in this moment.

Donate to Second Harvest

Something that the people of Minneapolis told us over and over again is this: Don’t forget about us.

They saw the influx of national media once the ICE occupation started, and they saw the attention dwindle after the administration started to back off. They also warned that ICE has not backed down, that their community very much remains under siege. They are still vulnerable. And they’re worried that as the story fades, the support for the community might dry up too.

Let’s not let that happen.

We always say that here at The Bulwark, we don’t have an audience—we have a community. You guys proved it. Now help us keep the help coming for the people of Minnesota. Give whatever you can. It will change somebody’s life.

With gratitude,

Sarah Longwell

Publisher, The Bulwark