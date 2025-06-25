The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Johnson's avatar
Ben Johnson
12m

Good for Zohran. He seems to be a brilliant campaigner. Republicans are going to crap on blue cities no matter what. Better to have a full throated defense from someone, no matter their ideology. Guys like Cuomo and Adams are severely compromised, and Trump always manages to use that to his political advantage.

Anne Wedner's avatar
Anne Wedner
3m

Curious - can we have some real talk about how deeply flawed and narcissitic a candidate Cuomo is? Why did he run? He's as damaged as senile old Biden - why can't these old men leave the stage? Can we have some real talk about how Mamdani has obvious charismatic gifts and zero ability to understand the requirements of being Mayor? Mamdani is just a young Biden or Cuomo or Trump - insatiable ego, just longing to be on the stage - if not a rapper, then why not a politician? Can we have some discussion about the elephant in the room - most Americans - and certainly most New Yorkers - cannot afford life in America - so of course someone promising everything will be free will be popular. It's so easy isn't it? Free buses, free rent, free food - it's as easy as just making a tik tok. All of this hype and unreality get in the way of the very serious policy choices that need to be made - how does america handle it's capitalist system that has left so many behind and yet delivered more for citizens than even the best socialist systems? These are hard and profound questions. Where's the foundational thinking to build a stronger economy where america's gifts serve to strengthen us all?

