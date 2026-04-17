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J Fricks's avatar
J Fricks
1h

Yes, both D's and R's have claimed greedflation... the difference being that the first price increase was caused by COVID that was mismanaged by 45 to exacerbate its effects and then handled better by 46 (and the Fed) than anywhere else in the world -and- this is a complete "own goal" or self-inflicted wound that is being exacerbated by 47, who votes idiotically re-elected.

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Heide’s World's avatar
Heide’s World
1h

All I heard trump on tv this morning. It’s all to goose Wall St everyday and jokes on us. Gas here today is 5.399 and was 3.599 before his war. Eggs today in Safeway are 8.99 dzn and they have been that for god knows back when. Trump doesn’t know stuff.

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