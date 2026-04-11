Pete Buttigieg Torches Host Over Trump Economy Spin

Tim Miller gives his take on the heated CNBC Squawk Box exchange between Pete Buttigieg and Joe Kernen over Trump’s economy, gas prices, and the war in Iran. Kernen tries to argue with weak MAGA talking points about Biden-era inflation and partisan blame, but Buttigieg pushes back so well that Kernen's co-host literally laughs at him. Tim breaks down why Buttigieg’s approach is resonating and how bad it is for the state of pro-Trump economic defenses.



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