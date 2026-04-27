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Essmeier's avatar
Essmeier
2h

Now that we're all gung-ho about further research regarding psychedelics, a question comes to mind:

Are there any scientists left in the government or at the FDA who can conduct this research?

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Jessica Elsener יסכה's avatar
Jessica Elsener יסכה
3h

I'm a huge advocate for responsible psychedelic use. I got into them in my teens, for recreational purposes. But these substances do deserve more research.

That being said, as with Stand up Comedy, Joe Rogan is a late comer to the huge world of psychedelics. But he pushes them to people with little to no caution.

While I had fun times when I was younger, I think these substances are powerful and should be taken seriously. Not just consumed willy-nilly at concerts or parties. The tryptamines, psilocybin, dmt, in particular. These substances can be life changing for people. But anyone with a history of psychosis, or mental trauma should probably be careful before trying these.

Not to mention that online you see countless stories of people using too much, too often. And either losing touch with reality, or causing themselves mental anguish.

Despite being an advocate, Joe Rogan is the last person I want having any serious say on anything health related. The same way you can read a book by someone intelligent, but that doesn't mean you're all of a sudden as intelligent as the author.

Just because Joe has interviewed Dennis McKenna, doesn't make him as knowledgeable as Dennis McKenna.

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