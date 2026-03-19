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TomD's avatar
TomD
5m

The antisemitism is far more than wink-wink. I'd say if the situation were Trump on the side of a country attacking Israel, Kent would not be bothered by the absence of an imminent threat.

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Evan McDonald's avatar
Evan McDonald
1m

Is this a good thing for the anti-Trump/MAGA coalition? Or will is just super charge the craziness?

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