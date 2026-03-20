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Jamie Holdeman's avatar
Jamie Holdeman
1h

OMG I loved Val Kilmer. The thought of AI Val is loathsome!

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sticko's avatar
sticko
1hEdited

The LD mini-series definitely is something I vividly recall as a major TV event when I was a kid. I still think about the water moccasins in the river scene and shudder. Even rewatching it now as an adult, it's pretty messed up!

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