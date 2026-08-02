ICYMI: JVL and Jasmine just dropped the latest edition of The Triad Mailbag. We hope you'll take a minute to watch this free preview so you can find out why Bulwark+ members like C. Hanson say:

The Triad Mailbag is an excellent addition to The Bulwark. Always informative and interesting. It struck me while watching today’s segment that it gives a deeper insight to JVL’s values and thought process. I always appreciate his informed take on the issues and these Mailbag spots help uncover the how and why behind it. Please keep it going!



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