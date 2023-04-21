The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dlnevins's avatar
dlnevins
Apr 21, 2023

For those of you who can see articles on the Washington Post, there's a good Opinion column and associated comments thread discussing this issue: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/04/21/netflix-dvd-rentals-movies-forgotten-streaming/

I think that we as a society are making a big mistake by abandoning physical media for video given current copyright laws. There's a lot of content out there (especially older material) which may never become legally available by streaming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vickie's avatar
Vickie
Apr 21, 2023

The first year of the Pandemic (1 CV, I guess) I had my husband and son install two posts in our backyard where I hung a 9 foot by 5 foot piece of white jersey -- a movie screen. I bought a cheap projector (we've upgraded once since then) and some gravity chairs and made our own drive in. We love movies and this allowed us to watch our DVDs in style in our own backyard. I am now happily going to yard sales and garage sales and picking up physical movies for a dollar or 50 cents a piece. I wonder if there is someway to access Netflix 'inventory' of DVDs like I was able to when the Blockbusters and Family Video stores went under?

Oh and yes, we do own a FireStick and can access our streaming services outside, but as you noted it's much easier to access my personal DVD copy of 'The Last Starfighter' than try to find it on any streaming site.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture