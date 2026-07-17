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James Ackerman's avatar
James Ackerman
2h

I read your Odyssey review before seeing the film, and yeah, to say Nolan is obsessed with catastrophe rushing towards us all seems not just right but practically an understatement. I almost have to juxtapose this version of the Odyssey with Gladiator II, given that both are obsessed with telling a story that is a warning for the future because of betrayals in the past.

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Steven Insertname's avatar
Steven Insertname
2hEdited

Easy. The Batman movies were the worst ones he did, and it's not close (the source material was at fault, not Nolan). Tho I will say that Inception is massively overrated.

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