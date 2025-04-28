The Bulwark

Sandra Trimble
3h

Felon trump’s numbers should be zero if Americans had any common sense!

Travis
3h

On the polling, it's important to remember that--like the stock market index valuations--polls are a snapshot in time. The losses on favorability for Trump, which I assume are based around tariffs and some of the deportations, could easily reverse themselves next month if Trump gets rid of the tariffs and claims "victory" with new trade deals (his favorability could also get worse if the tariffs stay long term and we start seeing the numbers on inflation reports going up again).

On India/Pakistan, both countries routinely exchange gunfire along the Line of Control in Kashmir and things have been a lot worse in the recent past as far as cross-border terrorism goes--Mumbai 2008 comes to mind (the Pakistani terror group Lashkar e-Taiba carried out those attacks). I'm consistently less worried about India and Pakistan going nuclear against each other than I am about Pakistan's government collapsing and their weaponry falling into the wrong hands. Pakistan can't even maintain control of the NWFP and FATA--where lots of armed militias, including talibs, reside--and that's before we talk about Baluchistan in the south.

