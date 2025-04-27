Reclaiming Patriotism from Trump’s America (with Ted Johnson)

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, deep polarization and partisan battles are threatening the very idea of patriotism. John Avlon and Ted Johnson break down how American pride has been weaponized, why civic education has crumbled, and how citizens can reclaim a more inclusive, aspirational patriotism. They explore the urgent need for national service, real civic engagement, and a renewed commitment to American ideals before it's too late to fix the damage.

