Was Lincoln Actually Gay? Historian Busts Myths!

Historian Harold Holzer debunks the widely spread myth that Abraham Lincoln was secretly gay, a claim popularized by AIDS activist Larry Kramer, who falsely claimed to have discovered intimate diaries under floorboards. Holzer reveals Kramer admitted privately that the diaries never existed, exposing how easily sensational myths can overshadow historical truth.

