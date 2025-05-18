History’s Blueprint for Rescue with Mark Updegrove

John Avlon and Historian Mark Updegrove discuss how lessons from past presidents can help us confront today’s political threats. They highlight the importance of character in leadership, the dangers of normalized corruption, and the urgent need to defend democracy. Drawing on history, they argue that citizens must stay engaged, learn from past reform movements, and organize to protect the future.

