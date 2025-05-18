The Bulwark

History’s Blueprint for Rescue with Mark Updegrove

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
May 18, 2025
John Avlon and Historian Mark Updegrove discuss how lessons from past presidents can help us confront today’s political threats. They highlight the importance of character in leadership, the dangers of normalized corruption, and the urgent need to defend democracy. Drawing on history, they argue that citizens must stay engaged, learn from past reform movements, and organize to protect the future.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

