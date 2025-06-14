The Bulwark

Trump's North Korean Dictator Moment

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
Jun 14, 2025
∙ Paid
2
John Avlon is joined by Congressman Dan Goldman—former federal prosecutor and member of the House Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees—for an urgent conversation about democracy, corruption, and creeping authoritarianism.

As Trump prepares a military parade on his birthday, we break down the constitutional crisis posed by his unprecedented federal …

